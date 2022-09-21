Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 208 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

