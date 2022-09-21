Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 10,050 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

