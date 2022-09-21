Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 49 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $494.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

