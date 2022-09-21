Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,715 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 879.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.