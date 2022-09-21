Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,715 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.
Insider Activity
Trade Desk Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 879.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.94.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Articles
