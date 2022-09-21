Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

