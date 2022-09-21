Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

