HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 170 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ:META opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $360.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. The firm has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

