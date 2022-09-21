Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $360.04. The stock has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

