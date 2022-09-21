First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 1,986 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 183,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 405,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 499,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 654,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

