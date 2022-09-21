Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 93,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

