Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

