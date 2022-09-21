Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,754 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,567. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.85 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 277.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

