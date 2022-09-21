Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,975 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

INTC stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.