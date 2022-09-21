FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Reduced by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.30.

NYSE:FDX opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

