Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $333.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

