Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

