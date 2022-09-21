Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.92.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

