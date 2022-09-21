AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

