Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 93,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

