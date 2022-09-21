Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

