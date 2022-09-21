The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 371,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 52,948 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $328.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

