Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of VZ opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

