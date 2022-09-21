Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 4,968 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20.

