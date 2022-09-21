PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PayPal by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.