Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.39 and its 200-day moving average is $300.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

