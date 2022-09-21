Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

