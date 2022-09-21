Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 168,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43. The stock has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

