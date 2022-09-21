Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $192.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

