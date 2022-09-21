Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $192.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

