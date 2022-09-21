The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

