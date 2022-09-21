Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 282,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average is $160.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.