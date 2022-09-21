Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43. The firm has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.