My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 159,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 189,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,497,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average is $300.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

