UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $522.80 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

