Arden Trust Co Has $274,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,420,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39.

