626 Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

