The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $30,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 88,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 27,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

