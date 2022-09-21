Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,594 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

