Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.10 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

