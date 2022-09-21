Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

