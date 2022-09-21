Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.