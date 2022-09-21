Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

ISRG opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average of $234.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

