Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,740 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

