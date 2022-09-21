Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

AFG stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.71 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

