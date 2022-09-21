BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

