JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Canandaigua National Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

