Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $280,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.52.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 3.1 %

BBWI stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.