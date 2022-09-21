Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,813 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

