Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

VRTX stock opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.