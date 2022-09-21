AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 53,195 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,195 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $331.57 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

